Maine Calling

The Spirit of Exploration

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published December 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Sign with arrow pointing to the right and the words "Yes to new adventures"
Maine Public

Experts say trying new things is good for our overall well-being. We meet two Mainers who've taken that idea to heart. One is trying something new every day. Another took 100 Maine adventures - and wrote a book about them. We learn about their adventures and why the spirit of exploration can be beneficial.

Panelists:
Nancy Jordan, editor of educational materials for English language learners; wife, mom of three grown children; she decided at the beginning of 2023 to try to undertake a new experience every day of 2023
Chelsea Diehl, author of Just Up The Road: A Year Discovering People, Places, and What Comes Next in the Pine Tree State; part-time actor; founder of Gadabout Maine, through which she chronicles her adventures across Vacationland and features adventures for all ages

