Best-selling author Anne Lamott joins us to discuss her new book, Somehow: Thoughts on Love. The book explores the power that love has in our lives, and how it can guide us forward. Lamott examines the love for a partner, a child, as well as love among groups and communities.

Panelist:

Anne Lamott, author of 20 books, including the New York Times best-sellers: Help, Thanks, Wow; Dusk, Night, Dawn; Traveling Mercies; and Bird by Bird, as well as seven novels. She’s a Guggenheim Fellow and an inductee to the California Hall of Fame. She lives in Northern California with her family.