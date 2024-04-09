© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Author Anne Lamott

By Keith Shortall,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published April 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Anne Lamott with signature dreadlocks leaning against tree; book cover of "Somehow: Thoughts on Love" with heart-shaped cloud on sky blue background
Maine Public

Best-selling author Anne Lamott joins us to discuss her new book, Somehow: Thoughts on Love. The book explores the power that love has in our lives, and how it can guide us forward. Lamott examines the love for a partner, a child, as well as love among groups and communities.

Panelist:
Anne Lamott, author of 20 books, including the New York Times best-sellers: Help, Thanks, Wow; Dusk, Night, Dawn; Traveling Mercies; and Bird by Bird, as well as seven novels. She’s a Guggenheim Fellow and an inductee to the California Hall of Fame. She lives in Northern California with her family.

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Keith Shortall
kshortall@mainepublic.org
See stories by Keith Shortall
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith