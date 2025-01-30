Fall Prevention

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date January 15, 2025); no calls will be taken.

Six years after slipping on ice in front of her home, beloved TV anchor Kim Block continues to cope with a traumatic brain injury caused by her fall. Now, she’s part of a new campaign, "Walk Safe," to help prevent others from serious falls during winter. According to the CDC, more than a million people are injured each year from falls—on ice and in the home. Falls are the leading cause of serious injury for older people. We discuss best ways to prevent falls, both outdoors and indoors.

Panelists:

Jason Adour, physical therapist; president & founder, Maine Strong Balance Center

Kim Block, veteran broadcast journalist & TV anchor; traumatic brain injury survivor

Mike Bourque, president & CEO, MEMIC

VIP Callers:

Kirsten Dorsey, occupational therapist; national program administrator for "A Matter of Balance," MaineHealth

