Memoir Writing

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published March 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Hand holding ink pen writing in a spiral notebook
Maine Public

Good memoirs go beyond being an outlet for an author to record memories—they can transport a reader and convey universal insights. We’ll hear from authors of recent memoirs about what motivated them to share their life story, and what makes a personal narrative compelling to readers.

Panelists:
Elissa Altman, author of Permission:The New Memoirist and the Courage to Create
Maureen Stanton, author of The Murmur of Everything Moving 
Kathryn Miles, journalist, author of Trailed, Quakeland, and Superstorm

VIP callers:
Kathie Jacks, author of Ribbons of Suds: Mississippi, Memphis, Maine

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
