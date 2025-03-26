Memoir Writing

Good memoirs go beyond being an outlet for an author to record memories—they can transport a reader and convey universal insights. We’ll hear from authors of recent memoirs about what motivated them to share their life story, and what makes a personal narrative compelling to readers.

Panelists:

Elissa Altman, author of Permission:The New Memoirist and the Courage to Create

Maureen Stanton, author of The Murmur of Everything Moving

Kathryn Miles, journalist, author of Trailed, Quakeland, and Superstorm

VIP callers:

Kathie Jacks, author of Ribbons of Suds: Mississippi, Memphis, Maine

