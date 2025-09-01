This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date May 23, 2025); no calls will be taken.

We discuss the potential for a first work experience to be a valuable one—and what it's like for young people entering the job market in the current economic climate. Notable Mainers share memories of their interesting—and surprising—first jobs. What was your first job, and was it grueling, boring—or inspiring?

Panelists:

Austin French, internship coordinator, University of Maine at Farmington

Dave Schiff, owner & director, Camp Manitou for Boys

VIP Callers:

Nirav Shah, epidemiologist, attorney; former principal deputy director, U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention; former director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

Janet Mills, governor, State of Maine

Susan Collins, U.S. Senator for Maine

James Jarvis, family physician; director of clinical education, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

