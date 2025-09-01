Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine Calling
First Jobs

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. SmithCindy Han
Published September 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Person working behind the counter at an ice cream shop scooping ice cream into a cone
Maine Public

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date May 23, 2025); no calls will be taken.

We discuss the potential for a first work experience to be a valuable one—and what it's like for young people entering the job market in the current economic climate. Notable Mainers share memories of their interesting—and surprising—first jobs. What was your first job, and was it grueling, boring—or inspiring?

Panelists:
Austin French, internship coordinator, University of Maine at Farmington
Dave Schiff, owner & director, Camp Manitou for Boys

VIP Callers:
Nirav Shah, epidemiologist, attorney; former principal deputy director, U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention; former director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention
Janet Mills, governor, State of Maine
Susan Collins, U.S. Senator for Maine
James Jarvis, family physician; director of clinical education, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
