Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Education
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Extraordinary Teachers

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published September 2, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Teacher greeting student arriving outside school building
Susan Johns / Wiscasset Newspaper

On this first day of school for many students in Maine—also the birthday of teacher and astronaut Christa McAuliffe—we take a moment to celebrate the countless teachers who go the extra mile every day, both in and out of the classroom. We’ll learn about what some teachers do that is out of the ordinary, from using the great outdoors to impart lessons about the environment, to creating new ways to support youth mental health. A note: the PBS documentary “Christa,” about the life of Christa McAuliffe, airs this week on Maine Public four times, beginning Thursday.

Panelists:
Pender Makin, commissioner, Maine Department of Education
Jodi Mezzanotte, director of educator engagement, Educate Maine; she has worked as a teacher, principal and superintendent
Jess Hargrove, president, Maine Education Association; high school social studies teacher

VIP callers:
Becky Hallowell, fourth grade teacher, Wiscasset Elementary School; 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han