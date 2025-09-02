Extraordinary Teachers

On this first day of school for many students in Maine—also the birthday of teacher and astronaut Christa McAuliffe—we take a moment to celebrate the countless teachers who go the extra mile every day, both in and out of the classroom. We’ll learn about what some teachers do that is out of the ordinary, from using the great outdoors to impart lessons about the environment, to creating new ways to support youth mental health. A note: the PBS documentary “Christa,” about the life of Christa McAuliffe, airs this week on Maine Public four times, beginning Thursday.

Panelists:

Pender Makin, commissioner, Maine Department of Education

Jodi Mezzanotte, director of educator engagement, Educate Maine; she has worked as a teacher, principal and superintendent

Jess Hargrove, president, Maine Education Association; high school social studies teacher

VIP callers:

Becky Hallowell, fourth grade teacher, Wiscasset Elementary School; 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year