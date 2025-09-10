Emergency Preparedness

A wide range of potential emergencies could cause harm and damage in Maine. Some are weather-related, from hurricanes to wildfires to ice storms. Others involve human causes, including transportation disasters or shootings. Experts share how local, county and state officials plan and respond to crises, and explain the role of National Guard in a domestic emergency. And we’ll learn how residents and communities can best prepare.

Panelists:

Pete Rogers, director, Maine Emergency Management Agency

Darren Woods, director, Aroostook County Emergency Management Agency

Geoffrey Low, fire chief, City of Bangor



VIP callers:

Alex Clifford, State Command Sergeant Major, Maine Army National Guard

Robby Gross, chief forest ranger, Maine Forest Service

