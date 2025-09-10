Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling

Emergency Preparedness

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published September 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
A lone person wading through waist-high floodwaters on a street in Portland's Old Port
Carol Bousquet / Maine Public

A wide range of potential emergencies could cause harm and damage in Maine. Some are weather-related, from hurricanes to wildfires to ice storms. Others involve human causes, including transportation disasters or shootings. Experts share how local, county and state officials plan and respond to crises, and explain the role of National Guard in a domestic emergency. And we’ll learn how residents and communities can best prepare.

Panelists:
Pete Rogers, director, Maine Emergency Management Agency
Darren Woods, director, Aroostook County Emergency Management Agency
Geoffrey Low, fire chief, City of Bangor
 
VIP callers:
Alex Clifford, State Command Sergeant Major, Maine Army National Guard
Robby Gross, chief forest ranger, Maine Forest Service

