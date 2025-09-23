Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Health
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Vaccines & Public Health

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published September 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
There’s a lot of confusion about federal vaccine policy changes. Who can receive which vaccines? What will be covered? Governor MIlls recently issued a standing order to make Covid vaccines available to Maine residents, but when will they be broadly available? And where? We address the latest on getting vaccinated and other public health concerns.

Panelists:
Dr. Puthiery Va, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention
Dr. Jim Jarvis, director, clinical education; family physician, Northern Light Health
Dr. Cheryl Liechty, physician leader in adult infectious disease and vaccine implementation, MaineHealth

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
