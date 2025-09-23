Vaccines & Public Health

There’s a lot of confusion about federal vaccine policy changes. Who can receive which vaccines? What will be covered? Governor MIlls recently issued a standing order to make Covid vaccines available to Maine residents, but when will they be broadly available? And where? We address the latest on getting vaccinated and other public health concerns.

Panelists:

Dr. Puthiery Va, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

Dr. Jim Jarvis, director, clinical education; family physician, Northern Light Health

Dr. Cheryl Liechty, physician leader in adult infectious disease and vaccine implementation, MaineHealth

