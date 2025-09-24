Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Disabilities & The Arts

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published September 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Young man making a screen print; young woman playing keyboard and singing; group of people doing some dance moves and physical expression
Maine Public

Many people with disabilities enjoy expressing themselves through music, dance, painting, comedy and other art forms—and excel at them. Others participate in the arts for therapeutic reasons. We talk with some artists with disabilities, and learn about arts programs in Maine that emphasize inclusiveness.
This show is part of our series "Ready & Able: Living with a Disability in Maine."
 
Panelists:
Emma Geller, singer/songwriter, Maine Academy of Modern Music
Michaela Knox, dancer, choreographer, teacher; founder, Spark Dance Program
Kings Floyd, disability rights activitist; writer; performs comedy
 
VIP Callers:
Denis Boudreau, artist and painter who is blind
Liam Rademacher, artist; coordinator of Strive Studios
Manon Whittlesey, program manager, Spindleworks Art Programs in Gardiner & Hazel Hanscome, artist, Spindleworks

ASL Interpreters:
Kristin Williams and Polly Lawson with Pine Tree Society

