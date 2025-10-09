Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Politics
Maine Calling

Do Protests Work?

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published October 9, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Protesters rally at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2020. Hoisting American flags and handmade signs, protesters returned to the state Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order and business restrictions due to COVID-19 while lawmakers met to consider extending her coronavirus emergency declaration hours before it expires. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/AP photo
/
AP
This is rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Sept 22, 2025); no calls will be taken.

From the Boston Tea Party to the Civil Rights movement to the recent No Kings protests, Americans have taken to the streets to demonstrate for their beliefs. We discuss the history of these protests, when they have been effective and how that's measured—and the impacts of civil disobedience or violence in achieving goals.

Panelists:
Darrell West, senior fellow, governance studies; Douglas Dillon Chair, Governmental Studies, Brookings Institution
Mark Brewer, professor and chair, Department of Political Science, University of Maine 

VIP Caller:
Jen Lancaster, communications director, League of Women Voters of Maine

Maine Calling
