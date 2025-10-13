Wabanaki Place Names

For Indigenous People's Day, we rebroadcast our earlier show (original air date March 17, 2025; no calls will be taken.

What are the stories behind the Wabanaki names of places in Maine? So many sites and geographic features have Indigenous origins. We’ll learn about their history and meanings.

This is part of our series “Name Calling on Maine Calling: Stories of Maine Names.”

Panelist:

James Francis, director of cultural and historic Preservation & tribal historian, Penobscot Nation; chair of Penobscot Tribal Rights and Resource Protection Board

VIP Caller:

Ron Nicholas Siviski, resident of Yarmouth; from the Maliseet tribe; one of the coordinators of the Indigenous Awareness Group that is part of the Yarmouth Community Alliance for Racial Equity

