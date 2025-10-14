Holocaust Remembrance

During the 1990s, Freeport-based attorney and photographer Jack Montgomery created portraits of 20 holocaust survivors who settled in Maine. He has now paired those photographs with their stories—told in their own words—and compiled them into a new book. We'll talk with Montgomery and Alex Kor, the author of another book about surviving the Holocaust, about the value of sharing these personal experiences and what we can learn from them today.



Panelists:

Jack Montgomery, photographer, lawyer; author, From the Holocaust to Maine: Testimonies of the Survivors

Dr. Alex Kor, author, A Blessing, Not a Burden: My Parents’ Remarkable Holocaust Story and My Fight to Keep Their Legacy Alive; clinical assistant professor, Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine