A fall Maine landscape
History
The Burning of Falmouth

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published October 16, 2025 at 12:23 PM EDT
Old hand-drawn map of Portland with flames titled "The Town of Falmouth Burnt By Captain Moet"
The 4 Great Fires in Portland, Maine’s History: A Legacy of Resilience

The Burning of Falmouth—also known as the "Bombardment”—decimated Portland (then called Falmouth) on Oct 18, 1775. We learn about what was happening in Maine that year, what led to the British attack, and how the period after the fire was a critical time of regrowth for the region. We'll also hear about events happening in Maine to mark 250 years since the fire.
 
Panelists:
Tiffany Link, collections curator, Maine Historical Society
Liam Riordan, professor of history and department chair, University of Maine
 
VIP Callers:
Aimée L. Keithan, educational programs manager, Greater Portland Landmarks
Holly K. Hurd, executive director, Tate House Museum

Resources:
Maine Historical Society:: "American From the Ashes" events on Saturday, Oct 18, 2025

For a public history project by U Maine & Maine Historical Society—please answer the question: "What would you like to know about the American Revolution in Maine?" by clicking here.

