We learn about the history of sign language, how American Sign Language came to be, and how it continues to evolve. How does the language work, why is it different for those who are deaf and those who are hearing, and what are the misconceptions about signing?

This show is part of our series "Ready & Able: Living with a Disability in Maine," and will be streamed live on Maine Public's YouTube channel and Maine Calling's Facebook page—with an ASL/English interpreter, Cid Pollard.



Panelists:

Byron Oakes, ASL interpreter; Pine Tree Society

Regan Thibodeau, part-time faculty, ASL/English Interpreting, University of Southern Maine

