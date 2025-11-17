Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Sign Language

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published November 17, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
One woman and one man in the midst of doing sign language interpretation
Maine Public

We learn about the history of sign language, how American Sign Language came to be, and how it continues to evolve. How does the language work, why is it different for those who are deaf and those who are hearing, and what are the misconceptions about signing?

This show is part of our series "Ready & Able: Living with a Disability in Maine," and will be streamed live on Maine Public's YouTube channel and Maine Calling's Facebook page—with an ASL/English interpreter, Cid Pollard.
 
Panelists:
Byron Oakes, ASL interpreter; Pine Tree Society
Regan Thibodeau, part-time faculty, ASL/English Interpreting, University of Southern Maine
 

Tags
Maine Calling Maine Calling Disability Series
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han