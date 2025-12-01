Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Paul Mayewski

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published December 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Climate scientist Paul Mayewski outdoors with mountain in background; image of glacier with sea water in foreground
Maine Public

After leading the University of Maine's Climate Change Institute for 24 years, climate scientist Paul Mayewski stepped down from his role this past September. His transition comes amidst a shift in support for climate research. Mayewski joins us to talk about his career and research as a leading glaciologist, his outlook on the future of climate action, and what his plans are going forward.

Panelist:
Paul Mayewski, glaciologist, climate scientist; former director, University of Maine Climate Change Institute

