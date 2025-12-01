After leading the University of Maine’s Climate Change Institute for 24 years, climate scientist Paul Mayewski stepped down from his role this past September. His transition comes amidst a shift in support for climate research. Mayewski joins us to talk about his career and research as a leading glaciologist, his outlook on the future of climate action, and what his plans are going forward.

Panelist:

Paul Mayewski, glaciologist, climate scientist; former director, University of Maine Climate Change Institute

