We conclude our year-long series, “Ready & Able: Living with a Disability in Maine,” with a show about what it’s like to live with a physical, sensory, mental, developmental or other kind of disability. People with different experiences will share the joys and challenges they face in their daily lives—and express what they wish others understood about having a disability.



Panelists:

Kim Moody, executive director, Disability Rights Maine

Kristal Emerson, parent of a child with a disability who has been secluded and restrained in school

VIP callers:

Kyle Miller, he is blind; involved in athletics

Barbara Malinowski, she is a little person who has four children who have dwarfism

Josh Weidemann, he has cerebral palsy and lives with physical and developmental disabilities

Cathy Bustin, disability rights advocate (retired); psychiatric survivor

Nico Gabriel, young person with serious physical and other disabilities

Sitara Sheikh, co-president, Maine Association of the Deaf; she is deaf; has worked in vocational rehabilitation

