Health
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Living with a Disability

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published December 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Five squares with symbols representing different kinds of disabilities on a blue background with words: Ready and Able: Living with a Disability in Maine - and Maine Calling

We conclude our year-long series, “Ready & Able: Living with a Disability in Maine,” with a show about what it’s like to live with a physical, sensory, mental, developmental or other kind of disability. People with different experiences will share the joys and challenges they face in their daily lives—and express what they wish others understood about having a disability.
 
Panelists:
Kim Moody, executive director, Disability Rights Maine
Kristal Emerson, parent of a child with a disability who has been secluded and restrained in school

VIP callers:
Kyle Miller, he is blind; involved in athletics
Barbara Malinowski, she is a little person who has four children who have dwarfism
Josh Weidemann, he has cerebral palsy and lives with physical and developmental disabilities
Cathy Bustin, disability rights advocate (retired); psychiatric survivor
Nico Gabriel, young person with serious physical and other disabilities
Sitara Sheikh, co-president, Maine Association of the Deaf; she is deaf; has worked in vocational rehabilitation

