Maine & Religion

Maine ranks as one of the least religious states in the nation. Why is that? We examine the role that religion has historically played in Maine, what different faiths are practiced here, and what trends we’re seeing in religiosity in recent years.



Panelists:

Joshua Urich, assistant professor of religious studies, Colby College

Rev. Jane Field, executive director, Maine Council of Churches; Presbyterian minister



VIP callers:

Rabbi Dr. David M. Freidenreich, professor and chair of Jewish Studies, Colby College; historian-in-residence, Maine Jewish Museum

Rev. Dr. Jodi Cohen Hayashida, organizer, Multi-faith Justice Maine, Maine People's Alliance

Beth McEvoy, spokesperson for future Mormon temple in Portland