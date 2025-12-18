Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Maine & Religion

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published December 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Hands clasped together in prayer against dark background with light beaming down
Maine Public

Maine ranks as one of the least religious states in the nation. Why is that? We examine the role that religion has historically played in Maine, what different faiths are practiced here, and what trends we’re seeing in religiosity in recent years.
 
Panelists:
Joshua Urich, assistant professor of religious studies, Colby College 
Rev. Jane Field, executive director, Maine Council of Churches; Presbyterian minister
 
VIP callers:
Rabbi Dr. David M. Freidenreich, professor and chair of Jewish Studies, Colby College; historian-in-residence, Maine Jewish Museum
Rev. Dr. Jodi Cohen Hayashida, organizer, Multi-faith Justice Maine, Maine People's Alliance
Beth McEvoy, spokesperson for future Mormon temple in Portland

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han