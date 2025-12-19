Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Winter Light

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published December 19, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Ground level view of snow on ground with sun rays shining and creating lit-up ice granules; pine trees in background
Maine Public

Maine Calling teams up with our colleagues at Maine Public Classical to discuss their holiday special “Night Lights,” which celebrates the magic of light in the wintertime. From the winter solstice to the stars in Maine’s dark skies, festive holiday lights and more, we reflect on this unique time of year. And we’ll hear some of the music and stories that will be part of Night Lights, which will air several times from December 23 to 25.

Panelists:
Sarah Tuttle, host and producer, Maine Public Classical
Jessica Miller, radio operations announcer, Maine Public
Aleksandar M. Diamond-Stanic, associate professor of physics; chair of physics and astronomy, Bates College

VIP Callers:
John Meader, astronomy educator; co-founder, Dark Sky Maine; owner, Northern Stars Planetarium; photographer
Pandora LaCasse, sculptural artist who creates the holiday light installations in Portland

