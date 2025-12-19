Winter Light

Maine Calling teams up with our colleagues at Maine Public Classical to discuss their holiday special “Night Lights,” which celebrates the magic of light in the wintertime. From the winter solstice to the stars in Maine’s dark skies, festive holiday lights and more, we reflect on this unique time of year. And we’ll hear some of the music and stories that will be part of Night Lights, which will air several times from December 23 to 25.

Panelists:

Sarah Tuttle, host and producer, Maine Public Classical

Jessica Miller, radio operations announcer, Maine Public

Aleksandar M. Diamond-Stanic, associate professor of physics; chair of physics and astronomy, Bates College

VIP Callers:

John Meader, astronomy educator; co-founder, Dark Sky Maine; owner, Northern Stars Planetarium; photographer

Pandora LaCasse, sculptural artist who creates the holiday light installations in Portland