A fall Maine landscape
Maine Calling
Lending a Hand

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published December 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
People handing boxes of food to each other
Maine Public

This show is an 11 am rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Dec 11, 2025); no calls will be taken.

The spirit of giving is alive and well in Maine, especially during the holiday season. We learn about ways to give to others—whether it involves donating items, time or money. We also find out about programs that help those in need, including gear lending libraries and wood banks.

Panelists:
Dan Coyne, president & CEO, United Way of Southern Maine
Lynne Holland, community education assistant & horticulture professional, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

VIP Callers:
Josh Bossin, executive director, Maine GearShare
Michael Ashmore, program development & training officer, Volunteer Maine
Brittany Gill, executive director, CHiP Inc—Community Housing Improvement Project in Lincoln County
Jon Paradise, senior vice president of communications, marketing and community outreach, Town & Country Federal Credit Union
Jeannette Andre, executive director, Maine Philanthropy Center

