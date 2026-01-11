Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Courts and Crime
Human Trafficking

By Jennifer Rooks
Published January 11, 2026 at 8:48 PM EST
Graffic of a handprint made up of the repeated words 'human trafficking; hand shaped like a 'halt' symbol
FBI website

News coverage of the Epstein files brings forward yet again the issue of human—and child—trafficking. But experts say it is a crime still widely misunderstood. We'll learn who is vulnerable to sexual and labor exploitation, how to be aware and help when possible, and what Maine organizations are doing to help trafficking survivors.

Panelists:
Hailey Virusso, director of anti-trafficking services, Preble Street; licensed clinical social worker
Carlie Fischer, systems advocacy director, Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MECASA)
 
VIP callers:
Jonathan Sahrbeck, former district attorney, Cumberland County; adjunct professor, University of Maine School of Law

