Human Trafficking

News coverage of the Epstein files brings forward yet again the issue of human—and child—trafficking. But experts say it is a crime still widely misunderstood. We'll learn who is vulnerable to sexual and labor exploitation, how to be aware and help when possible, and what Maine organizations are doing to help trafficking survivors.

Panelists:

Hailey Virusso, director of anti-trafficking services, Preble Street; licensed clinical social worker

Carlie Fischer, systems advocacy director, Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MECASA)



VIP callers:

Jonathan Sahrbeck, former district attorney, Cumberland County; adjunct professor, University of Maine School of Law