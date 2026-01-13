Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine Turnpike

By Jennifer Rooks
Published January 13, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Long view of Maine Turnpike close to dusk with cars going both ways and signs alongside
Maine Turnpike Authority live cam

The Maine Turnpike is the busiest road in Maine—more than 95 million vehicles traveled on it last year. It's also a dangerous place for work crews: A recent report shows that 88 percent of drivers speed through work zones. The new director of the Maine Turnpike Authority, Andre Briere, joins us to discuss his plan to slow people down, new initiatives on the Turnpike, and his background as a U.S. Air Force Colonel who served as defense attaché to Moscow.

Panelist:
Andre Briere, director, Maine Turnpike Authority; previously Deputy Commissioner, New Hampshire Department of Transportation

