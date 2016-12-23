Today’s poem is Worry Bone by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc. Gibson’s first book of poems was Death of a Ventriloquist. He’s Portland’s poet laureate and edits the Deep Water poetry series that appears in the Maine Sunday Telegram.

He writes “…this is one of the poems that came out of a dream as the poem describes. It's not so much about the content of the dream, which I forgot as soon as I woke up, but the feeling that the dream left me with. It's a feeling I carried with me to the writing table and that, hopefully, is embedded in the poem.