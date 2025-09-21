Today's poem is The woman with bees coming out of her head by Linda Buckmaster. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.

The woman with bees coming out of her head

It happened one day.

The sun shone confidently.

The most pleasant of breezes tickled the tall grasses.

The bees everywhere, everywhere,

clouds of them sucking up all the sweetness of this world that they could.

White clover gave themselves over to the bees' intimate probing

as did the wildflowers

and the garden flowers

and all the flowering trees.

And so it was that a swarm of bees escaped

from the back of the woman's head,

rising in full bee buzzing, a chorus

of release and relief.

They followed her around, hovering, darting,

dancing in an ancient choreography.

She was conscious of the noise and embarrassing spectacle

of a swarm of bees coming out of the back of her head.

But what could she do? No one seemed to notice.

So she, too, gave herself over to the bees' delight, easily

finding the ripe flower heads that beckoned —

and hovering there.