Today's poem is Meditation on Wintering by Deborah Pfeffer. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.

Meditation on Wintering

Winter mornings

I search blankets of snow

for the tip of the

Buddha's topknot.

Admirable,

the way he keeps

his head above it all

for so long.

Blasts of raging wind and ice

bury him in drifts

even he could not endure

and so, he disappears.

I saw it coming

from my preferred view

to the back garden,

where he sat content.

Storm after storm,

snow cover for his hands

held in meditation mudra,

his face erased,

topknot last to go.

He vanishes

along with winding paths,

flowerbeds, stones,

ways familiar.

Disappearance

lives in me as both

terror and longing,

an edge of awareness,

watching the self sit,

utter emptiness hovering.

I step back, away from

becoming wind

to return here, to this garden,

bare maple awareness,

dog on the doormat,

the hand-woven life

of the unenlightened.