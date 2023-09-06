© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Thomas Ricks

Published September 6, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT
Thomas Ricks

Today’s edition of Speaking In Maine brings us to the Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations for a talk by Thomas Ricks. Ricks is an American journalist and author who specializes in the military and national security issues. He covered the U.S. military for the Washington Post from 2000 through 2008. Until the end of 1999 he had the same beat at the Wall Street Journal, where he was a reporter for 17 years. His talk, “First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country,” was recorded on July 10, 2023.

