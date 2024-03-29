Speaking in Maine: 2024 Camden Conference: Ashley J. Tellis and Tanvi Madan

Ashley J. Tellis and Tanvi Madan discuss India's regional role, and it's global aspirations.

Ashley J. Tellis holds the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and is a Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Tanvi Madan is a Senior Fellow in the Center for East Asia Policy Studies in the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC, where her work explores India’s role in the world and its foreign policy, focusing in particular on India’s relations with China and the United States.