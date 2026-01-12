Sunday, January 11: Palaver Strings

Launched in 2019, the Palaver Music Center (PMC) has become an important home for music education in Portland. It’s an ongoing project of Palaver Strings, the Grammy-nominated, musician-led ensemble based right here in Maine. PMC offers a variety of pathways into music for people of all ages and has a longstanding commitment to engaging families of diverse economic and cultural backgrounds. Recently, Palaver appointed its first Education Director, Gwendolyn Matias-Ryan. Gwendolyn is a violist and founder of the SA’OAXACA festival in her hometown in Mexico. She’s joining me today to chat about her new role and a special event coming up called The Gathering, and with her is Palaver’s Executive Director and Co-Artistic Director, Maya French.

More about Gwendolyn, Maya, The Gathering at Thompson’s Point on January 13 and about Palaver Strings at palaverstrings.org.

Please note: In the days leading up to The Palaver Gathering on January 13, there is very limited ticket availability. Tickets will not be sold at the door on the night. Any tickets that remain available leading up to the event will be sold online at their website.