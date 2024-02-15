Sugarloaf opening new trails and high-speed chairlift this weekend

Sugarloaf is opening 12 new trails and a high-speed chairlift on West Mountain.

The trails for beginning and intermediate skiers cover roughly 120 acres and will boost Sugarloaf's skiable area by 10%. The chairlift will increase Sugarloaf's uphill capacity by 2,400 skiers an hour.

A grand opening is planned for Friday morning, and nine of the new trails will be open Sunday.

The ski resort says it's the largest terrain expansion in the Northeast since the 1970s.

