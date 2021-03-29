-
Maine's major-party gubernatorial candidates are running nearly even among the 50-and-older crowd. That's the finding of a new AARP poll out Wednesday.The…
-
Family caregivers are more valuable than ever to the economy, according to a new report by the AARP.The study, titled Valuing the Invaluable, is the first…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The head of the AARP's Maine chapter says he welcomes a new federal initiative to increase support for caregivers.The initiative was one…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Attorney General Janet Mills is the keynote speaker at a daylong event focusing on common scams and fraud in Maine.AARP is hosting…