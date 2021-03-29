algae bloom

-
Climate-driven change in the Gulf of Maine is raising new threats that "red tides" will become more frequent and prolonged. But at the same time, powerful…
-
Bates and Colby colleges are part of four-year, nearly $6 million grant from the National Science Foundation to study harmful algal blooms in lakes caused…
-
This summer’s media coverage of several dogs that died shortly after swimming in water tainted by toxic algae has brought public attention to the…
-
In the wake of an algal bloom, the Department of Marine Resources says it is working to recall shellfish that was harvested on or after Sept. 10 from a…