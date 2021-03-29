-
The city of Augusta is testing its wastewater to detect COVID-19."We will have a snapshot of time that is not dependent on either the testing activities…
-
-
-
-
-
-
Maine Veterans Homes wants to build a new, 138 bed nursing facility in Augusta, across the road from MaineGeneral Medical Center. The existing facility…
-
On this Thanksgiving eve, about a hundred people picketed the front lawn of the Blaine House to protest Governor LePage's opposition to allowing ten…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ The Augusta Fire Department says an apartment building fire that displaced 13 people was caused by an improperly disposed cigarette.…