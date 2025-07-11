Security upgrades underway at the Blaine House

Work is underway on a new security fence surrounding the Blaine House in Augusta.

The new barrier will be more substantial than the wooden picket fence that used to provide a buffer between the road and the governor's mansion, said Sharon Huntley, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services.

The project stems from a 2018 study that found that security could be improved around the governor's mansion.

A new ADA-compliant entrance to the building has already been installed, Huntley said. New vehicular and pedestrian gates, integrated with a new electronic security system that includes lighting and cameras, will also be installed.

The project also includes repairs to the garage wall and roof and the construction of an ADA accessible path from Chamberlain Street to the back lawn where events occur.

The security fence will be built along Chamberlain, Capitol and State Streets. The sidewalks on those streets will be replaced as well.

The Blaine House project is estimated to cost about $4.5 million, paid for through a bond for government facility upgrades, as well as some general funds.

The Blaine House work is expected to wrap up in November, Huntley said.

A $7.2 million project to improve security at the State House across the street should also be complete near the start of the next legislative session in January. Construction is underway for a new security entrance at the Cross Building and a reworked security entrance at the State House.