A ballot committee comprised of business and non-profit groups is asking Maine voters to approve a $15 million bond to expand high-speed internet across…
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills of Maine says she will call lawmakers back to the State House next Monday for a special session to consider four bond…
Talks are underway in Augusta about a possible special session of the legislature in the coming weeks. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and members of her…
Maine Gov. Janet Mills is asking Maine lawmakers and voters to approve a $239 million bond package that she says will provide needed investments in…
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is backing a $95 million bond proposal for the Land for Maine Future program and improvements at state-owned parks and…
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has authorized the sale of $15 million in senior housing bonds that were approved by voters three years ago but held up by her…
The issue of selling government bonds for projects across Maine turned into a spat between Gov. Paul LePage and State Treasurer Terry Hayes…
Originally published June 25 11:21 a.m.AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican Gov. Paul LePage says he's holding up bonds because he wants more time to review…
Next week, Maine voters will be asked to weigh in another $105 million in borrowing to pay for needed transportation infrastructure. This week, a lobbying…
Maine lawmakers Thursday night enacted a $105 million transportation bond that voters will consider in November. But a research and development bond, and…