In the wake of this week's U.S. Supreme Court ruling on an abortion case, Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins has come under renewed attack for her vote to…
Protesters gathered at Portland City Hall Sunday to recognize the one-year anniversary of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.…
Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins was greeted by protesters Thursday when she arrived for a campaign fundraiser in Northeast Harbor hosted by the man…
More than 1500 alumni and students have signed a letter to the president of St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. asking for the revocation of an…
Maine Sen. Susan Collins has taken a lot of criticism for her vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.While she delivered a 45-minute floor…
Even before Sen. Susan Collins announced how she would vote on the Kavanaugh confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court, dozens of people were gathering in…
Sen. Susan Collins, is speaking on the floor of the U.S. Senate Friday about her position on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme…
Updated October 5, 2018 3:55 p.m.Maine Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins announced Friday that she will vote for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett…
The Maine Council of Churches has come out against the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to U.S. Supreme Court.“To begin with, we felt that the temperament…
Eight University of Maine Law professors are among the more than 1,700 educators who have signed on to a letter urging senators not to confirm Judge Brett…