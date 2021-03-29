-
As Mainers start to feel the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Bucksport's town manager, Susan Lessard, has proposed a way for the town to step…
Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., May 3 at 10:00 pmSat., May 5 at 11:00 amFor nearly a century, the paper mill in Bucksport, Maine served as the biggest…
Demolition work at the former Verso Paper Mill in Buckport has come to a halt because of financial difficulties faced by the contractor hired to do the…
BUCKSPORT, Maine (AP) _ The town of Bucksport has issued a demolition permit for the shuttered Verso Paper Corp. mill and it could come down in December.…