Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., May 3 at 10:00 pm

Sat., May 5 at 11:00 am

For nearly a century, the paper mill in Bucksport, Maine served as the biggest and most important regional employer. This changed one winter day, when the plant shuttered, shedding over 600 well-paying blue collar manufacturing jobs.

Papertown illustrates the impact of the mill’s closing on several families—and a close-knit community forced to confront a transforming economic landscape as a way of life disappears.

Many entered the mill’s workforce immediately after high school, or military service. Some workers have never filled out a resume. Now, they find themselves far short of reaching retirement, and facing an economy where it can be a struggle to piece together a living wage.

Papertown serves as an opportunity to meet neighbors we wouldn’t otherwise know, and lay bare the bifurcation of a nation and the true costs of a winner-take-all economy. As things change, what is gained and lost? And does it have to be this way?

Produced by Sam Russell.