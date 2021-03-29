© 2021 Maine Public
paper mill

  • Papertown
    Papertown
    Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., May 3 at 10:00 pmSat., May 5 at 11:00 amFor nearly a century, the paper mill in Bucksport, Maine served as the biggest…
  • 7859860272_3afd085be3_o.jpg
    Maine
    Maine's Paper Industry
    Maine's paper mills have been closing one by one as the demand for paper products declines worldwide. How is this trend affecting Maine's economy and…
  • Maine
    More US Paper Companies Fight Canadian Subsidies
    Associated Press
    ,
    MADISON, Maine (AP) _ Madison Paper Industries has joined a Minnesota paper mill seeking higher import duties on a special publishing paper made by a…
  • Maine
    Mill Contents to be Auctioned
    Associated Press
    ,
    EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) _ An auction was held in June for equipment from the Great Northern Paper mill in Millinocket. Now it appears that there's…