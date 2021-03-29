-
CONCORD, N.H. - A federal appeals court has upheld New Hampshire's law allowing buffer zones around abortion clinics that supporters say protect women…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The city of Portland has settled a lawsuit filed by anti-abortion activists challenging an ordinance that established a 39-foot…
-
The Portland City Council tonight is expected to repeal an ordinance that allows for a protest-free buffer zone around a downtown health clinic that…
-
Abortion-rights advocates in Maine are condemning the U.S. Supreme Court's decision today to strike down a Massachusetts law that created 35-foot buffer…