Campaign to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol

-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A group opposing the fall referendum question that would legalize marijuana use in Maine says it will face an uphill battle.Scott Gagnon…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A proposal to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Maine is going to be on the November ballot.The Maine Legislature voted Friday…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap says supporters of a referendum proposal to legalize marijuana have cleared the hurdle to appear…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The Maine Supreme Court has removed a hurdle to the completion of a review of petitions supporting a referendum proposal to legalize…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's top election official says he's moving forward with another review of signatures submitted in support of a marijuana…
-
A Superior Court judge has overruled Maine’s secretary of state, granting new life to a referendum drive that would legalize the recreational use of…
-
PORTLAND, Maine — Backers of a Maine marijuana initiative are filing a lawsuit that challenges the Secretary of State's decision to disqualify the measure…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - An anti-marijuana group wants the Maine Attorney General's Office to investigate the failed signature-gathering drive to legalize…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A group that wants to legalize recreational marijuana delivered its signature petitions signatures to the secretary of state's office…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine -- Organizers of a petition drive to force a statewide vote on marijuana legalization say that when Monday's deadline arrives to submit…