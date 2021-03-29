-
AUGUSTA, Maine - After weeks of political high drama, the Senate District 25 contest in southern Maine between Republican Cathy Manchester and Democrat…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A Maine Senate candidate who thought she'd won on Election Night only to be told she'd lost a recount has won the District 25 race after…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The special seven-member state Senate committee reviewing the District 25 election results spent the entire morning hearing about ballot…
AUGUSTA, Maine - On the Maine Legislature's opening day, partisan lines were drawn in the Republican-led Senate, which rejected a demand from Democrats…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican Cathy Manchester has been placed in a disputed Cumberland County Senate seat.Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap had said…