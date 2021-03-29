Clear Skies Ordinance

-
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - A Maine city's ordinance prohibiting bulk loading of crude oil onto tankers is in the hands of a panel of federal judges in…
-
Attorneys were back in federal court Tuesday arguing about a lawsuit brought by the Portland Pipe Line Corp. against the City of South Portland over its…
-
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - South Portland's legal fees in an ongoing federal lawsuit topped $1 million in December and are expected to rise as city officials…
-
A federal judge this week denied a motion by the City of South Portland to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the oil industry against its local Clear Skies…
-
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Environmental advocates, along with some local residents, are fighting a lawsuit filed on Friday against the city of South…
-
When South Portland Mayor Jerry Jalbert announced the 6-1 vote to approve a measure that will block the loading of raw crude, including Canadian tar sands…