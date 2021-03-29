-
A review of the agency that runs Maine’s indigent legal services system says it is understaffed, and has not done an adequate job at managing the system’s…
Maine’s indigent legal services system has long had financial issues, and part of the problem is fraud. So say some members of a study group charged with…
By Marina Villeneuve, The Associated PressAUGUSTA, Maine - A Scarborough man stripped of his constitutional right to an attorney at trial after…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The state Commission on Indigent Legal Services told lawmakers the agency is short $1.7 million to meet its expected obligations this…