-
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Maine lawmakers are getting conflicting views as they once again consider a proposal to drop the five-year-old Common Core math and…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — Lawmakers are reacquainting themselves with ongoing concerns over standardized testing and Maine's education standards.The Legislature's…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A top Democratic lawmaker in the Maine House wants to make sure parents know they have the right to opt their school-age children out of…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - As public schools in Maine prepare to give a new online standardized test this spring, small - but vocal - groups of parents are moving…