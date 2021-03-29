-
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by several Affordable Care Act marketplace insurers, including one from…
-
A Maine insurance co-op says it's appealing a federal court decision to dismiss the co-op's lawsuit against the U.S. government.In the lawsuit filed a…
-
Maine’s insurance co-op, Community Health Options, is back in the black after sustaining operating losses of nearly $90 million in the past two years.A…
-
Maine’s insurance co-op, Community Health Options, is dropping elective abortion coverage for 2017. Co-op officials say it’s a cost-saving measure, but…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's only insurance co-op will leave the New Hampshire market in 2017, two years after it first entered. Community Health Options CEO…
-
Maine’s only co-op insurance company — Community Health Options — reported a $31 million loss last year. It’s a major blow to an entity that not long ago…