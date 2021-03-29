-
Whether it's lobsters bound for Beijing, Shipyard beer being sold in Sheffield, England or tongue depressors turning up in Thailand, Maine products are…
MPBN TV Air Times: Thur., June 29 at 10:00 pm Sat., July 1 at 11:00 am An award-winning feature length documentary about the rise of craft beer in the…
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine craft brewers are bracing themselves for a battle to maintain market share following the recent announcement of a megamerger in…
By David Sharp, The Associated PressPORTLAND, Maine — The craft beer industry is getting bigger and smaller at the same time.The number of small, local…
Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King are hoping to ease the tax burden for craft beer brewers. The bill introduced by Collins, a Republican, seeks to reduce…
HARTFORD, Conn. - Four U.S. senators say they want to help the American craft beer industry by reducing the excise tax on beer made by small brewers.The…