Maine immigrant advocates are praising the Supreme Court's ruling Thursday that rejected the Trump Administration's effort to end the Deferred Action for…
The Maine State Chamber of Commerce is joining a lobbying campaign spearheaded by Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg that aims to give permanent legal…
Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says she’s confident that Congress will preserve and modify an Obama-era program that protects young,…
Members of Maine’s congressional delegation want Congress to act to keep the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program in place. Known as DACA,…
Some of Maine’s higher education officials are opposing President Donald Trump’s decision to phase out DACA, although the state’s largest institution —…
WATERVILLE, Maine - The head of a liberal arts college in Waterville is promising to help protect students living in the country lawfully from deportation…