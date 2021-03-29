domoic acid

-
The Department of Marine Resources says that a shellfish recall implemented last week has resulted in about 98 percent of the product in being…
-
PORTLAND, Maine -Maine is among seven states where the federal government is funding a research project to try to better understand harmful algal blooms.…
-
CALAIS, Maine - Maine regulators are expanding a shellfish harvesting ban along the state's central and eastern coast that follows a harmful algae bloom.…
-
In the wake of an algal bloom, the Department of Marine Resources says it is working to recall shellfish that was harvested on or after Sept. 10 from a…