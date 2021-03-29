-
A Maine woman who was harassed by a drone for two days says police told her they could nothing about it. Mary Dunham says the drone tracked her in her car…
Maine's agriculture department has received a grant to purchase up to 20 drones to keep track of natural resources across the state.Patty Cormier, the…
BRUNSWICK, Maine - Maine police and the Federal Railroad Administration are looking at setting up a drone patrol to monitor trespassers on railroad…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine State Police are keeping up with the latest technology. State police will demonstrate their remote-controlled drones on Tuesday at…
PORTLAND, Maine - More than a year after Maine legislators passed a law regulating the use of drones by law enforcement, most police departments in the…
By Ernie Clark, Bangor Daily NewsAUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Principals’ Association has joined a growing number of state organizations around the country…
A new federal regulation requires that drones be registered with with Federal Aviation Administration — but a national organization representing more than…
OAKLAND, Maine — Drones are flooding hundreds of retail stores in Maine to become one of the most sought-after gifts during this year's holiday…
WASHINGTON - Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins today chaired a hearing on the expansion of drone use. Members of the Transportation, Housing, and Urban…
ORONO, Maine - A search and rescue organization based in Orono has received permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to use unmanned aircraft…