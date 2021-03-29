-
Maine Gov. Janet Mills says her administration will launch a statewide education and prevention campaign in the wake of new data that e-cigarette use…
-
Four new lung illnesses related to e-cigarette use have been reported in Maine, according to the state Center for Disease Control (CDC). That brings the…
-
Seven deaths and hundreds of lung injuries in people who use e-cigarettes have prompted Democratic state Senator Rebecca Millett to draft a bill that…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine could explicitly ban electronic cigarettes on school grounds under a Democrat's bill that passed the House and Senate. Sen. Rebecca…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine could ban electronic cigarettes on school grounds under a Democrat's bill that faces a committee vote. Sen. Rebecca Millett's bill…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine could ban electronic cigarettes on school grounds under a Democrat's bill. Sen. Rebecca Millett's bill is set for a Tuesday public…
-
BANGOR, Maine - Bangor could soon become the second Maine city to pass an ordinance banning "vaping" in public places. Vaping is where a nicotine-infused,…
-
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's largest city is considering a ban on the use of e-cigarettes in public places.The Portland City Council will hold a Monday night…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Do you know someone who is a "vaper?" Or maybe someone who belongs to a "vaping club?" Vaping is the practice of using electronic…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Some call them e-cigarettes, others call them personal vaporizers. But whatever you call them, use of the devices is growing, and that…