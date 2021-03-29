-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Central Maine Power is launching a $4,000 incentive for installation of 240-volt charging stations for electric cars. So-called Level 2…
Maine is joining a coalition of 15 states in setting aggressive new goals to increase the number of electric trucks and buses on the region's roads. The…
The Maine Public Utilities Commission is creating a half-million dollar pilot program to encourage the buildout of electric vehicle charging stations in…
The threat of climate change is forcing Maine to contemplate a future that relies increasingly on electricity: electricity to heat homes and cool them and…
WEST GARDINER, Maine - Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is unveiling a new fast-charging station for electric cars and offering incentives for more of…